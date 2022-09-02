SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including in the Midstate, are walking out as a contract agreement has not been reached.

At The Gardens at Blue Ridge in Susquehanna Township, workers headed to the picket line at 7 a.m. Friday. About 700 workers at 14 homes in the state were set to go on strike on Sept. 2.

Workers at Guardian-owned nursing homes represented by SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania reached a tentative contract agreement, but those at Comprehensive and Priority homes have not. Negotiations with Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare started Thursday morning and ended in the early hours of Friday morning, according to information from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.

In the Midstate, workers at The Gardens at West Shore in Camp Hill and Rose City Health and Rehab in Lancaster were also set to strike Friday, in addition to those at The Gardens at Blue Ridge. Workers at four more nursing homes, including one in Gettysburg and one in Camp Hill, plan to join the picket link on Sept. 9.

This comes months after the state approved $600 million for caregiving in nursing homes, 70% of which is to be spent on staffing and bedside care. With that, workers want better pay, health care benefits, and staffing conditions.

In a statement, Matthew Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, said, “Our goal has always been — and continues to be — to get a fair contract that invests in this entire workforce and will meaningfully address the staffing crisis, but the offers on the table still fall short.”

According to an SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania release from Sept. 2, no additional bargaining dates have been set yet, but “workers are hopeful to get back to the table as soon as possible.”