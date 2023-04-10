DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are hosting a motorcycle ride to honor and remember a police officer from the Midstate.

Derry Township Police Officer Michael Henry died in a training motorcycle accident in 2020 at the age of 50. Henry spent half of his life with the Derry Township Police Department.

Now, a ride in Henry’s honor is being organized. The event will raise money to add Henry’s name to the “Courtyard of Honor” memorial in Downtown Hershey.

“We were talking to the Derry Township Board a lot to get a piece of land, a small piece of land, to put a flag in and memorial just for Michael. As it turned out, we got close to an acre of land in the square of Hershey,” said Doug Jones, Secretary for the Courtyard of Honor.

The ride will also honor Michael Horrocks, a 1981 graduate of Hershey High School who was a co-pilot on the second plane that hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event is on Saturday, April 15, starting at Hershey High School. It costs $30 to ride and $10 to be a passenger.