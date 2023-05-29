(WHTM) — Most of May has been dry, and that can cause some problems. So how is the lack of rain affecting the Midstate?

The dry weather has been good for all the outdoor events over the holiday weekend, but with this looking like the driest May ever, there are concerns about fire danger with summer right around the corner.

The campground in Derry Township was packed with people on Memorial Day, including the Potoczack family.

‘We usually come every year to enjoy a few days at the park,” said Peter Potoczack.

The family likes to bring their RV with them.

“We camp out for three days, start fires and all that stuff,” Potoczack.

“We rarely go down to the campground,” said Fire Chief Pat Leonard of the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department. “The people who come here and camp, they obviously know what they’re doing.”

“We’ve been a little more cautious of starting fires and all that stuff, trying to be further away from everything and make sure we put out the fire before we go to bed at night,” added Potoczack.

Fires can get out of hand and become dangerous quickly in dry conditions.

“Everything is tinder-dry so it’s moving at a faster pace, especially if you get a little bit of a breeze going,” Leonard said.

There’s been much less rain, not only this month but for the year so far; Up to a five-inch rainfall deficit in some spots, according to our abc27’s meteorologists.

“Low humidity, low dew points, and lack of rain,” are all adding up to the Midstate’s driest May on record, said Leonard. “We watch the weather just like everybody else.”

“Fire places, fire pits, burning your brush from last year,” can all cause a lot of damage if not handled properly, Leonard added.

“Make sure you know where you’re starting the fire and make sure it’s away from other trees and grassy areas and stuff like that,” said Potoczack. “Make sure when you are stopping your fire at the end of the night, make sure to put water over it, that it does completely dowse the flames and all that stuff so you know it’s completely out.”

“Enjoy yourself but don’t turn your back on it because it can get out of hand quickly,” Leonard concluded.

Chief Leonard says while there are no burn bans in effect right now, that can change at any time and it’s always a good idea to be mindful of the weather conditions, especially as things heat up.