LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Tensions in Israel and Palestine are across the globe, but a Lancaster County organization is providing help.

The Mennonite Central Committee has partners providing relief kits to those in need in the Gaza Strip. Its U.S. Headquarters is in Akron, Pennsylvania, with a material resource center in Ephrata that is supported by volunteers.

Thus far, the Ephrata center hasn’t directly shipped relief kits to Israel or Palestine, but that could change.

“Hopefully when the border re-opens, we’ll continue to be able to buy stuff locally but then also be able to ship resources from the United States or Canada,” Disaster Response Director for Mennonite Central Committee Bruce Guenther said.

The resource center in Ephrata sent relief kits to Ukraine as recently as last week.