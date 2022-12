(WHTM) — Some of the most commonly prescribed medications are in short supply at several Midstate pharmacies.

Amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections like pneumonia, was added to the FDA’s drug shortage database.

Tamiflu is also short in supply, amid rising RSV cases and just in time for flu season.

Experts say the shortages are due to increased demand for antibiotics and manufacturing delays.