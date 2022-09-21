HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lois Lehrman Grass, Jewish philanthropist from the Midstate, died on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at the age of 90.

Grass had a passion for the Jewish religion and the arts; She helped create the Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg. She was also a founding donor for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.

Grass also assisted in the formation of the Whitaker Center and establish the Capital Area School for the Arts (CASA). The school’s CEO says Grass taught him to never back down from asking for help.

“She was really good at that, and she knew if CASA needed something, she would find it for us. And the worst that person could do is say no, so she really taught me not to fear that,” said Tim Wendling, CEO/principal of CASA.

CASA has already made plans to dedicate an art gallery in Grass’ name next month.