DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department has announced the passing of K9 Officer Heli.

According to the police department, Heli died last night. Police said he had been suffering an internal mass around some of his organs that had started to cause internal bleeding.

Heli began serving with the Derry Township Police Department 8 years ago in October 2015.

Police said he was a Belgian Malinois who was very effective as dual purpose Patrol/Narcotics Detection Canine. Alongside his handler and partner Officer Andrew Condran, Heli also assisted the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team.

Photo Courtesy Derry Township Police

Police said Heli’s handler had planned to retire him in 2024 but Heli’s medical complications changed those plans.