PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers.

Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York — according to PennDOT safety press officer Fritzi Schreffler.

The enforcement began on Oct. 24 and will continue through Nov. 13, according to PennDOT.

“The goal of targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket,” according to a release from PennDOT and the Camp Hill Police Department.

Specifically, the enforcement will focus on school bus violations, the Move Over Law, tailgating, and speeding, the release said. Drivers traveling too fast for conditions, running red lights, or taking other aggressive actions will also be cited, according to the release.

The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is partly funded by PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the release noted.