HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– On Monday, Sept. 18, the Pennsylvania State Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, chaired by Midstate Republican Doug Mastriano, hosted a service commemorating the lives lost aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11th, 2001.

The service recognized the flight crew and passengers, who are credited with rising up against the terrorist hijackers.

That led them to crash the plane into a field in Shanksville before it could reach its intended target, likely the U.S. capitol. The service feautured a prayer, the pledge of allegiance, and the national anthem.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I ask folks every year, that I attend these functions, not to remember me for what I’ve done, but remember those that are no longer here,” retired NYPD Lieutenant David Camisa said. “And those that are still struggling with medical and psychological issues since.”

As part of the ceremony, the names of each Flight 93 passenger and crew member were read aloud.