(WHTM)– You have a chance to win one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history.

The Mega Millions drawing is worth $1.58 billion–that’s for the annuity. If a single winner took the cash option, it would be about $783 million, before taxes.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won nearly four months ago, so what are Midstaters planning to do if they’re the big winners?

“It’s pretty crazy, it’d be crazy,” Lawrence Bellamy said. “I’d be, I wouldn’t even know what to think. It’s a lot of money, but I definitely would donate some money to some charities and give back.”

You have until 9:59 p.m. to buy your ticket, Tuesday night’s drawing is at 11 p.m.