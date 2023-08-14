DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Just weeks ago, without a final Pennsylvania state budget, the state had already missed one payment to schools. Steelton-Highspire School District Superintendent Mick Iskric said they were considering taking out a loan to make sure schools could open on time.

Iskric says that particular crisis was averted just in time, with the budget signing a few days after that story.

“That has helped us to where we won’t have to take out a loan to help cover our operating costs,” Iskric said. “We’re still living almost like paycheck to paycheck, but at the same time, the flow of money has continued and it’s going to help.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But the financial woes aren’t over, Steel-High has been dealing with a deficit for nearly 15 years. Struggling to raise revenue in a district where most students live in poverty.