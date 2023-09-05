(WHTM)–The Midstate school districts hit with ransomware attacks last week are still looking into the incidents.

Chambersburg schools shut down for three days last week and while schedules are now back to normal, school officials are still telling students to leave their Chromebooks and iPads at home “until further notice.”

The district said in a statement last week it’s working with an outside company to get everything up and running

Carlisle Area School District reported a similar attack Friday but had no closures, and the district has been able to reconnect to the internet. The superintendent says they’re still investigating what happened.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 News does not know whether either of the two districts actually paid any ransom.