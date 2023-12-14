(WHTM) – Central Dauphin School District is highlighting its substance use disorder prevention program along with its mental health resources, and how both are helping students.
Representatives from the Department of Education and the Department of Drug and Alcohol programs were at the school.
Students have access to peer support groups, school-based therapy, substance use and prevention resources, and other programs.
The goal is to help develop healthier and happier generations of Pennsylvanians.
The Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol program said, “By working collaboratively to address risk factors and build protective factors for individuals, families, schools, and communities, we can and will reduce substance misuse. We will promote positive youth development and build healthy communities.”
Students shared what they had learned by leading a mental health activity designed to decrease stress.