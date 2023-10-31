LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Midstate school van driver was arrested Monday after police say she was found to be under the influence of drugs.

Heather Shumbergr mug, via East Hempfield Township Police

Heather Shumberger, 40, of Harrisburg was taking four students, ages 9 to 18, from the Harrisburg area to a school in Mount Joy when she was pulled over by police, according to a news release from East Hempfield Township Police.

Police say that they got calls regarding a school van that was reportedly being driven well under the 65-mph speed limit and was weaving within lanes of travel along Route 283 just before 8 a.m.

Shumberger was pulled over by police and was dozing off as they tried to interact with her. According to the release it was suspected that Shumberger was under the influence of medication, and she reportedly failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was then taken into custody and taken to the hospital for further blood testing.

According to the criminal complaint, Shumberger told police that she had taken prescription medications including Xanax.

Shumberger was taking the kids to the Janus School in Mount Joy and police noted that she passed multiple exits that would have taken her to the school.

Police say that they were able to work with the transportation company, Krise Transportation, to get the students someone else to pick them up.

According to court records, Shumberger faces four felony charges of endangering the welfare of children along with misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and DUI. She was also charged with a summary count of careless driving.

Court records show that Shumberger is currently out on unsecured bail that was set at $2,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.