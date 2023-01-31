HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences is trying to fill the growing number of job vacancies throughout the healthcare industry.

The college hosted dozens of high school students to try and get them interested in the industry early.

Students got to experience a simulation lab, and organizers aimed to grow the next generation of health care workers.

“The student interest in health care has never wavered and, you know, there’s now this great opportunity to educate students and get them educated via a program and get them in the workforce,” said Bill Rhinier, director of admissions at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.

Mia Laporte, a student at the college, shared her experience and goals. “I’m very excited to make a difference. I think healthcare is a field that is always going to be needed. Even though I’m just one person I think it will definitely make a difference.”

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences offers programs ranging from associate’s to doctoral degrees.