MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead.

The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.

The passenger, 35-year-old Erin Boyd of Alexandria, Pennsylvania, was not wearing a seatbelt, per police reports, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Mifflin County Coroner’s Office after being partially ejected from the car.

The car was towed from the scene.

West Granville Fire Company, McVeytown Fire Company, Junction Fire Company, FAME EMS, McVeytown EMS, and Parson’s Towing all assisted at the scene of the crash.