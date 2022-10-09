REEDSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man with an arrest warrant was able to escape police custody on Saturday evening in Mifflin County.

According to the Mifflin County Regional Police, officers responded around 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 to the Minit Mart for a report that Richard Blystone was seen there. Police say Blystone has an active warrant for his arrest for failure to pay fines.

Officers located Blystone and took him into custody without incident, handcuffing him behind his back and placing him in the police cruiser.

Police say within a minute of the officer re-entering the store to retrieve Blystone’s belongings, Blystone managed to crawl through the cage window and exit out the front of the police vehicle.

Blystone was last seen in the Reedsville area wearing a blue shirt with a black undershirt, jeans a black beanie and is approximately 5’4″ and 135 lbs.

He is now charged with flight to avoid apprehension, escape, theft, and various drug charges.

Anyone with information regarding Blystone’s whereabouts is requested to contact the Mifflin County communications center.