MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mifflin County man has been charged with the rape and death of his sister and is facing separate charges for alleged misconduct involving an unconscious minor.

According to court records, Ryan Miller, 24, of Lewistown, allegedly purchased methamphetamine and fentanyl that led to the overdose death of his 28-year-old sister Krispin Gallo in May.

Police said they were called to an apartment on W. Market Street where they found Gallo dead and Miller, who officers say at first claimed that his sister brought the drugs before eventually admitting he was the one who purchased them.

Miller’s phone was taken and after police searched it, according to the charges filed, they found videos that showed Miller using the drug. Police say videos showed Miller physically and sexually assaulting his sister while she was unconscious.

When asked about the video, police say Miller responded by saying he “was really hoping you wouldn’t find that” and if she hadn’t died he would’ve sold the video online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The autopsy report, detailed in court records, said that Gallo’s death was due to a “multidrug overdose” from a combination of fentanyl and meth. The autopsy also reported the victim had a scalp hemorrhage and a contusion on her neck. Police say Miller had slapped and kicked his sister while she was unconscious.

Miller faces felony charges including criminal homicide, drug delivery resulting in death, rape of an unconscious person, incest, aggravated assault, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent, assault along with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of an unconscious person and simple assault.

The District Attorney also filed charges against Miller on Monday when 41 total photos and videos were found on his phone that allegedly showed him sexually assaulting a teenage girl from August 2017 to January 2018, according to court documents.

When interviewed by police, court records showed the victim did not know about the videos showing the assaults.

Miller was charged with photographing/videotaping/depicting on computer sexual acts of a child, child pornography, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault without the consent of others.

Miller is currently in the Mifflin County Prison with his bail denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.