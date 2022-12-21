MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mifflin County man has been charged in the death investigation of a 25-year-old woman.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Michael Kennedy of Yeagertown was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and other charges relating to the death of Paige Nikole Kibe.

Kibe’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township on December 16.

Kennedy remains in the Mifflin County Prison after bail was denied. He faces 12 felony charges in addition to the criminal homicide and two misdemeanor charges.

State Police say the investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Lewistown at 717-320-1010.