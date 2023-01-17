MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, the Mifflin County Regional Police Department (MCRPD) announced the addition of a civilian mental health co-responder.

Starting this week, the specially trained co-responder will assist MCRPD officers on calls that involve people having mental health crises.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The MCRPD hopes the new civilian mental health co-responder will improve the quality of service that the MCRPD provides to the community.