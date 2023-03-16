MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say Alrick Manning remains at large after residents were asked to shelter in place Thursday morning in Mifflin County.

State Police say Manning has an active arrest warrant at this time after police responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Menno Township for a crash.

According to Troopers, Manning allegedly brandished a handgun before fleeing the crash scene in an unknown direction.

According to court records, Manning is facing charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage, and other traffic charges.

Manning is listed on court records as a resident of State College.

All lanes on PA 655 were closed in both directions between Sharpsburg and Waynesburg Road due to the crash, according to 511 PA.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as we receive them.