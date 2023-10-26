MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A shelter in place was briefly implemented in the Mifflin County School District due to a possible threat in the surrounding community.

According to Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance Varner, parents were notified at 11:30 a.m. there was a threat involving an Amish school in the Belleville Area.

A shelter in place was instituted for all schools, meaning no students were allowed outside the building. All classes continued as normal during the shelter in place.

The order was lifted at 11:57 a.m. and all operations are back to normal in the district.