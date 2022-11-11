MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11.

According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.

The search for Fink extended into nearby Snyder County. State Police did not say where Fink was located.

Fink has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges.

The shooting victim was transported to Hershey Medical Center and is in stable condition.