MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville University, in honor of breast cancer awareness month, hosted its 10th annual Breast-a-Ville event outside its student center.

The university hopes to educate students about breast health and how important early detection is. Students learned how to perform self-exams because mammograms are only performed later in life.

Health care providers were also at the event answering questions. “What’s important is when students tell me what they’ve learned and that’s why we’re here and they’ve learned things that will possibly save their life, may save their mother’s life. For the guys that are here, we talk about what may save your girlfriend’s life so we know we are making a difference” Dennis Denenberg, Founder Breast-A-Ville.

The school also turned its fountain pink on Oct. 5. More education events will lead up to the “Pink Out” on Friday, Oct. 7 in Downtown Lancaster.