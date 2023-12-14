MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Millersville University students will be paying less during the 2024-25 school year.

The university’s Council of Trustees agreed on Wednesday night to decrease the commuting student’s cost by 9.2%. Those students will now pay $11,128 instead of more than $12,200.

In addition, students living on campus and getting the full meal plan will pay almost $500 less and a flat rate tuition will be instituted starting in Fall 2024.

The cost students taking 12-18 credits will be $3,858 per semester, which the university says is down nearly $1,000. A full year of tuition will be at the flat rate of $7,716 per year for 12 credits or more for in-state undergraduate students.

The Council of Trustees did vote to increase fees by $360 per semester to cover new services and increased health services costs. The housing rate will remain the same and the food plan will increase by 5% to cover rising food costs.

Students living on campus and getting the meal plan will pay $11,979 a semester for tuition, room, board, and fees, a decrease of 3.6%, or $452.

“This move will help our students and their families struggling with the rising cost of living,” says Dr. Daniel A. Wubah, president of Millersville University. “Going back to a flat rate tuition model will allow our students to take 15 credits per semester at the cost of 12. By taking 15 credits every semester, students can graduate in 4 years. This move will make us more competitive to recruit new students and retain current students.”