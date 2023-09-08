MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – All in-state students will pay a flat tuition at Millersville University beginning in the fall 2024 semester.

Millersville will eliminate the per-credit tuition model which will reduce costs for students and their families.

The move was approved on March 22 by the Council of Trustees and the Board of Governors approved the move today.

Starting in fall of 2024 any in-state student taking between 12 and 18 credits will pay a flat tuition.

“This move will help our students and their families struggling with the rising cost of living,” says Dr. Daniel A. Wubah, president of Millersville University. “Going back to a flat rate tuition model will allow our students to take 15 credits per semester at the cost of 12. By taking 15 credits every semester, students can graduate in 4 years. This move will make us more competitive to recruit new students and retain current students.”

Millersville will also continue to increase the financial aid amount given to students and substantial institutional aid is given out to students.

Over $110 million was raised during the “Imagine the Possible” which establishes 230 scholarship funds that provide around $2 million in annual awards.

Before this move, Millersville was using a per-credit tuition model which led students who were taking 15 credits to pay $9,570 ($319 per credit hour.)

The flat rate of $7,716 per year for 12 credits or more was set by the Board of Governors for in-state undergraduate students.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Out-of-state students will continue to be charged a flat rate at Millersville with some qualifying for a reduced tuition.

Currently, 6,836 students are enrolled in the fall semester with 5,842 undergraduate students and 994 graduate students.

“The new, competitive tuition at Millersville University gives us another important tool to support student access,” says Dr. Douglas Zander, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management at Millersville. “We are a highly regarded public university offering top-notch academics, all on a beautiful 250-acre campus in idyllic Lancaster County. The flat-rate tuition, combined with hundreds of scholarships and financial aid packages, will make this great experience possible for even more students.”