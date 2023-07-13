MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Let’s face it, rats have an “Ewwww!” problem. Often looked on as vermin, they’re considered dirty and disease-ridden. But people who raise rats or keep them as pets will tell you they’re getting a bum rap – they are in fact very clean (they groom constantly), and given the chance they are friendly and good-tempered.

This is especially true of laboratory rats, and right now, because of a computer problem, the Department of Psychology at Millersville University has 12 lab rats up for adoption.

The rats (all female) were subjects in a behavioral study during the 2023 spring semester. They were transferred from the spring Learning and Behavior Analysis class to a new protocol for a student thesis. But a few weeks ago they began experiencing computer problems.

The department decided to adopt the rats out while they try to resolve the tech issues, then re-start the thesis with new rats in the fall. So, twelve unemployed lab rats need new homes.

All photographs courtesy Millersville University

The rats are of a strain known as the Long-Evans, created in 1915 by Doctors Joseph Long and Herbert Evans, who crossed albino female rats with wild grey male rats. The result was a two-toned rat with a predominantly white body and a black or brown “hood” on the head and shoulders. They have been used in a variety of laboratory experiments.

Psychology majors at MU are required to take an Advanced Lab course, which includes training rats to respond to cues for behavioral studies. All housing and experimental procedures are reviewed and approved by the MU Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, which ensures that the animals are being cared for in a humane way.

The 12 rats are not spayed, and because rats are very social creatures, the university will give preference to potential adopters who are either willing to take two or more rats, or already have rats at home. The rats will need a cage large enough to accommodate them, exercise equipment, bedding, lots of toys, and even litter boxes. (Yes, rats can be litter trained. )

They also need some “out” time, an hour or so of free-range play outside their cage every day. Without this sort of stimulation, they can get bored. (It’s best if their owners join them during playtime. It may be a tossup who benefits the most.)

The university has posted a link to this website which explains the basics of rat care, and tips and tricks to help keep rats stimulated and socialized. (It also gives you some average costs of keeping rats; good things to know before taking the plunge.)

A link to the university’s adoption form for the rats can be found here.

The director of the Psychology Department Animal Laboratory will review the applications, and contact each potential owner. From there they must provide a veterinary or other professional reference.