(WHTM)– Founder’s Week at the Milton Hershey School kicks off with a special student tradition.

To mark Founder’s Week, seniors planted a tree outside Founder’s Hall to honor Milton Hershey’s belief that everyone should plant a tree.

“It’s a collective opportunity to leave a symbol of their class back that will be here for so long,” Milton Hershey High School principal Bob Ebert said.

The tree-planting tradition goes back more than 60 years.