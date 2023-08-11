(WHTM) – Middle and high school students from across Pennsylvania and beyond have raised over $6.2 million to fight childhood cancer.

This is all part of the annual Four Diamonds Mini-THON when school districts hold their own events throughout the year.

The money goes to Four Diamonds and Penn State Health to help children going through cancer treatment and to research a cure.

Suzanne Graney, Exec. Director of Four Diamonds, said, “Even just in the time that I’ve been with Four Diamonds, Mini-THON has grown substantially and it is so exciting to see young people who recognize that they can make a difference in their community, they’re growing leadership skills, they’re growing team building skills, and it is such a thrill to watch them take ownership.”

Over the 30 years since Mini-THON started, kids have raised more than $60 million.