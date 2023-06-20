(WHTM) — Miranda Moore, Miss Central PA is now 2023’s Miss Pennsylvania after being crowned on Saturday at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York.

“It doesn’t even feel like real life but it’s just such a dream I’m so excited,” said Moore.

The top 11 contestants showcased their talent, did on-stage interviews, and hit the runway, all seeking the title of Miss Pennsylvania. The title Moore now has — and it means everything to her.

“Being a woman in a very male-dominated field and about how that sort of been just one small piece of my life to show you know women can do anything young girls can do and be anything so as miss Pennsylvania to get to talk about that and to get to just talk to kids in general but especially young girls about empowerment and confidence I’m really looking forward to it,” said Moore

Moore’s clarinet performance and community service initiative “Take Action in Fashion” helped seal her victory. When she’s not winning crowns — she’s an environmental engineer and graduate student. Her victory brought her $13,000 in scholarship money, but she says that’s not why she did it.

“There are an infinite number of other reasons for why I stay the professional development and the sisterhood but that’s what got me started and it’s something that’s really motivated me to continue to improve my performance and to do well during my time because I’ve been so fortunate to receive these scholarships,” said Moore.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even though she has a bigger title, she’s ready for the job in front of her.

“I focus so much on establishing partnerships and doing appearances and trying to sort of replicate the job of Miss Pennsylvania as miss central so I could get a good feel for it and I think that really prepared me now as Miss Pennsylvania I feel like I’ve kind of been doing the job for the past couple of months,” said Moore.

Her next challenge is the 102nd Miss America competition in January.