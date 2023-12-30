(WHTM) — The Miss America Competition starts next weekend in Orlando, Florida and Miss Pennsylvania wants to bring the title back home.
Twenty-five Miranda Moore is from Harrisburg. Moore said that representing the state is a huge honor, especially because the competition is ingrained in American culture. The first contest was held in Atlantic City back in 1920!
“It’s a household name, and when people think of Miss America, they think of this all-American woman who is involved in her community, who cares about others, who gives back. Also who is a part of really big academic endeavors,” Moore said.
The last Miss Pennsylvania to win the Miss America title was Evelyn Ay Sempier of Ephrata Lancaster County back in 1954.