FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two sisters who were missing from Franklin County for more than three years were found safe on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

Police say Hannah Lee and Skye Rex are safe and in the custody of “Children and Youth” and a non-custodial parent while they await a hearing. Lashada Lee, the mother of the two girls, is being held pending arraignment, according to a police report.

Lee and Rex were seven-years-old and five-years-old when they were initially reported missing from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania on March 17, 2020, after last being seen on March 15, 2020.

It is not clear where the sisters were found, but Waynesboro Police previously believed they were in the Washington D.C. area.