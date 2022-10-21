HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing girl

On October 21 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Harrisburg Station was notified of a missing juvenile female. The juvenile was identified as Emercyn Hope Winfindale who was last seen at her residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Winfindale is described as follows: approximately 5’8″ tall with red hair and blue eyes.

Winfindale was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Members of the Troop H – Harrisburg Station are continuing to actively locate Winfindale at this time. Any person with knowledge of her whereabouts or location are asked to contact the Harrisburg Station at 717-671-7500.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to State Police.