LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for James A. Love.

Love is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.

Love was last seen in the area of Old Philly Pike in Leacock Township on January 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m.

State Police say they believe Love may be at special risk of harm or injury, and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Love is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster at 717-299-7650.