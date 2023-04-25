MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A missing Lancaster County woman was found dead in the Susquehanna River on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Coroner.

The body of 69-year-old Barbara Whitsel was found on Tuesday afternoon near River Road and Penn Street in Manor Township, Lancaster County, the coroner and fire officials say.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The Blue Rock Fire Commissioner said about six boats were on the river looking for the woman while another group searched the train tracks and a state helicopter searched from the air.

An investigation has been launched and is ongoing at this time.