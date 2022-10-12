PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — In honor of National Farmer’s Day, two local groups are making sure people know where their food comes from.

The Giant Company and the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation created a mobile immersion lab where people can virtually explore local farms, learn how the environment affects their food, and even ride in a virtual tractor.

“The purpose of the lab is to bring customers and students and families closer to farmers, closer to the food that is created and to get a greater understanding of where it comes from and all the hands that go into making it,” said Jessica Groves.

The Farms to Families Immersion Lab will travel across Pennsylvania to various events.