COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A modernized, 1800’s colonial-style farm house in Lancaster was recently listed earlier this week for $2,375,000.

The home on 2430 Ironville Pike was built back in 1814, and was listed as a “magnificent 1800’s four bricks thick farmhouse.”

The 7,270 square foot home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half bath. Additionally, the farm home has wide wooden plank floors all throughout the home, eight different fireplaces throughout, and a lot more.

Future homeowners won’t just be purchasing the farm home – they will also be getting close to 10 acres of beautiful lush land with a 6-stall horse barn, an outdoor pool, a natural stream, pasture, woods, and more!

This home is part of the Hempfield Area School District – If you are interest in touring the home, you can schedule a tour by clicking here.

The farm home was listed by Howard Hannah Real Estate Services and the listing agent for the home is Ashley Bleacher.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are being featured solely for their unique features