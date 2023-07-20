(WHTM) — July in the Midstate is not just hot — it’s also humid, and if you are not careful, it could cause problems for your health and your wallet.

Running the AC might keep you cool, but it also creates the perfect environment for mold. Getting rid of that can be costly, but one business owner suggests a slightly less expensive solution.

“If you have an AC running all the time in the summer, it is definitely a huge concern,” Sam Zinn, who owns A to Zinn HVAC, said.

Zinn said when he works on people’s AC systems, the biggest problem he notices is mold, “especially if they don’t get their ducts cleaned.”

Zinn recommends getting air ducts cleaned at least once a year to prevent issues like mold.

“If you haven’t ever had it done and your ductwork is like 10 years old, definitely get it done,” he said.

If mold does start to grow, however, Zinn said you don’t want to wait too long.

“You’ll definitely notice the air will feel thicker and you may start to cough, kids will be affected right away,” he said.

The problem is mold removal can cost thousands of dollars. Zinn’s suggestion is to get a UV light installed.

“That will kill the mold and prevent it from growing back,” he said.

That costs about $850 and it is something Zinn thinks everyone should do. His own house has two UV lights.

“It just keeps the duct fresh and clean, it kills smoke, it destroys allergens, pet dander, all of that,” he said.

Zinn said it is not just cheaper than mold removal. If you are tight on cash, a UV light can also cost less than getting your air ducts cleaned.

“If you don’t have the money right away, a UV light is going to help you instantly,” Zinn said.

Zinn said you should still save up to get your ducts cleaned, but in the meantime, a UV light is a fast and easy fix.

Zinn also said, while summer and the AC system is the biggest source of air duct mold, people should also look at getting their heating system ducts cleaned in the fall. If anything builds up in there, he said it can cover sensors and stop the heat from working at all.