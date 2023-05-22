HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Monster High North American Tour will be stopping at the Giant Center in Hershey.

According to Hershey Entertainment, the tour will be stopping at Hershey between Dec. 28 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Monster High Live launches after the hugely popular TV movie, Monster High: The Movie debuted as the number one kids and family movie on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon during its launch week.

Tickets and more information regarding the show and tour can be found by clicking here.

There will be a show at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28, and from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31 there will be shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.