HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Country music star Morgan Wallen has postponed his Hersheypark Stadium show after he says doctors diagnosed him with “vocal fold trauma.”

Wallen posted a video on his Instagram stating that his doctor told him he needed to “go on vocal rest for six weeks.” Wallen also said that his team is working on rescheduling the shows that have to be postponed.

Wallen also said in the video that doctors told him if he continued to sing over the next six weeks, he would permanently damage his voice.

Wallen was to play at Hersheypark Arena on Thursday, May 18. Hershey Entertainment stated that ticketholders should hold on to any tickets as they will be honored when the new date is announced,

The venue stated they will release more information when it becomes available.

The “One Night At a Time” world tour was to have a total of 39 dates, with stops at stadiums, amphitheaters, and arenas. This vocal rest also affects shows in Virginia Beach, Austin, Atlanta, Houston, and others.