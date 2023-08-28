HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County has announced that there will be a mosquito spray on August 30 in both residential and recreational areas of Hamilton Township.

The areas that will be sprayed include but are not limited to Sollenberger Road, Edenville Road, Brechbill Road, Lawyer Road, Buckingham Drive and Nottingham Drive.

The spray was scheduled because populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus have been detected in the area.

According to officials, other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.

The spray will take place around sunset. If there is inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, the spray will be rescheduled for August 31.