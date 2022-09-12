This image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service shows a closeup of a mosquito on human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP)

SWATARA AND BETHEL TOWNSHIPS, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a scheduled truck-mounted ULV spray in Swatara and Bethel Townships on Thursday, September 15.

Residential and recreational areas in and around Horizon Drive, Airport Road, Village Drive, Creek Drive, Shirk Drive, Weaverland Road, Township Line Drive, Circle Road, Old Route 22, and Burkholder Lane will be sprayed for adult mosquitos. The spray is going to begin around sunset at 8 p.m.

These roads are listed for reference and it is possible that other roads and areas in close proximity may be sprayed as well. Residents are asked to stay inside during the spray and may return outside 30 minutes after the spray.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

High populations of adult mosquitos that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected in these areas.

If the weather interferes with the spray, it will be cancelled and rescheduled for September 19.