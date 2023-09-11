WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Mosquito Disease Control Program has scheduled a mosquito spray in West Manchester Township, York County on Wednesday, September 13.

Weather permitting, the spray will take place just after dusk, or at about 9 p.m. Both residential and recreational areas of the township will be sprayed.

The purpose of the spray is to limit high populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus that have been detected in the area.

The program said pending West Nile Virus test results may cancel this control event.

In the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, the spray will be rescheduled for Thursday, September 14.