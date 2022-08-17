(WHTM) — Officials have announced that mosquito spraying is planned for both Franklin and Lebanon Counties. This is due to high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected.
Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!
According to a release, areas around Jonestown, Lebanon County are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18 in the following areas:
- Esther Avenue
- N. King Street
- Swatara Drive
- Highland Drive
- W. Hill Street
- N. Fisher Street
- W. Market Street
- N. Mill Street
- Willow Creek Avenue
- Old Field Avenue
- Darlington Avenue
- Supervisors Drive
- Old Route 22
- E. Chestnut Street
The spraying will begin around sunset at approximately 8:15 p.m. Lebanon County officials urge residents to stay inside while the spray is being conducted, and those outside activities can resume 30 minutes after the spraying.
In Franklin County, the following areas in Greene Township will be sprayed on Thursday, Aug. 18:
- Northfield Drive
- Mickey Inn Lane
- Mickey Inn Road
- Sycamore Grove Road
- Creekside Drive
- Star Avenue
- Monroe Drive
- Tyler Drive
- Cornerstone Road
- Roosevelt Drive
Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
The following locations in Chambersburg Borough will also be sprayed on Thursday, Aug. 18.:
- Norland Avenue
- Fifth Avenue
- Grant Street
- North Sixth Street
Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel the spray operations in both counties. If the operations are canceled, they will be rescheduled for Aug. 22. The spray does not harm humans and will be conducted during evening hours to avoid contact with non-target species such as bees.