(WHTM) — Officials have announced that mosquito spraying is planned for both Franklin and Lebanon Counties. This is due to high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected.

According to a release, areas around Jonestown, Lebanon County are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18 in the following areas:

Esther Avenue

N. King Street

Swatara Drive

Highland Drive

W. Hill Street

N. Fisher Street

W. Market Street N. Mill Street

Willow Creek Avenue

Old Field Avenue

Darlington Avenue

Supervisors Drive

Old Route 22

E. Chestnut Street

The spraying will begin around sunset at approximately 8:15 p.m. Lebanon County officials urge residents to stay inside while the spray is being conducted, and those outside activities can resume 30 minutes after the spraying.

In Franklin County, the following areas in Greene Township will be sprayed on Thursday, Aug. 18:

Northfield Drive

Mickey Inn Lane

Mickey Inn Road

Sycamore Grove Road

Creekside Drive

Star Avenue

Monroe Drive

Tyler Drive

Cornerstone Road

Roosevelt Drive

The following locations in Chambersburg Borough will also be sprayed on Thursday, Aug. 18.:

Norland Avenue

Fifth Avenue

Grant Street

North Sixth Street

Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel the spray operations in both counties. If the operations are canceled, they will be rescheduled for Aug. 22. The spray does not harm humans and will be conducted during evening hours to avoid contact with non-target species such as bees.