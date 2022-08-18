FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22.

According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township.

High populations of adult mosquitos capable of transmitting the West Nile Virus, as well as nuisance mosquitoes, have been detected in these areas. The roads are listed for residents’ reference. Other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.

To date, Franklin County has had 25 West Nile Virus-positive mosquito areas in 2022.

For more information, contact Franklin County Mosquito and Tick-Borne Disease Control Specialist Jason Goetz at 717-261-3855 or jgoetz@franklincountypa.gov.



