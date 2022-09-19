LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 20, the Lancaster County Facilities Management Mosquito-Borne Disease Program is scheduled to spray to control adult mosquito populations in Lititz Borough and Warwick Township.

The spraying is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. Residents are asked to remain indoors while the trucks spray and can resume outdoor activities 30 minutes after spraying is complete, according to a release from the Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program coordinator.

Residential and recreational areas in and around the following streets are scheduled to be sprayed:

  • S. Spruce Street
  • W. 3rd Avenue
  • S. Walnut Street
  • W. End Avenue
  • E. 2nd Avenue
  • Raspberry Lane
  • E. 3rd Avenue
  • Linden Street
  • Cherry Street
  • S. Locust Street
  • E. 6th Street
  • Kissel Hill Road
  • Swarthmore Drive
  • Oxford Drive
  • Conway Drive
  • Owl Hill Road
  • Landis Valley Road
  • Highlands Drive
  • Crosswinds Drive

Other roads nearby may also be sprayed. The release from the Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program coordinator says that high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile virus to humans have been detected in these areas.