LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 20, the Lancaster County Facilities Management Mosquito-Borne Disease Program is scheduled to spray to control adult mosquito populations in Lititz Borough and Warwick Township.
The spraying is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. Residents are asked to remain indoors while the trucks spray and can resume outdoor activities 30 minutes after spraying is complete, according to a release from the Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program coordinator.
Residential and recreational areas in and around the following streets are scheduled to be sprayed:
- S. Spruce Street
- W. 3rd Avenue
- S. Walnut Street
- W. End Avenue
- E. 2nd Avenue
- Raspberry Lane
- E. 3rd Avenue
- Linden Street
- Cherry Street
- S. Locust Street
- E. 6th Street
- Kissel Hill Road
- Swarthmore Drive
- Oxford Drive
- Conway Drive
- Owl Hill Road
- Landis Valley Road
- Highlands Drive
- Crosswinds Drive
Other roads nearby may also be sprayed. The release from the Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program coordinator says that high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile virus to humans have been detected in these areas.