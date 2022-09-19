LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 20, the Lancaster County Facilities Management Mosquito-Borne Disease Program is scheduled to spray to control adult mosquito populations in Lititz Borough and Warwick Township.

The spraying is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. Residents are asked to remain indoors while the trucks spray and can resume outdoor activities 30 minutes after spraying is complete, according to a release from the Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program coordinator.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Residential and recreational areas in and around the following streets are scheduled to be sprayed:

S. Spruce Street

W. 3rd Avenue

S. Walnut Street

W. End Avenue

S. Spruce Street

E. 2nd Avenue

Raspberry Lane

E. 3rd Avenue

Linden Street

Cherry Street

S. Locust Street

E. 6th Street

Kissel Hill Road

Swarthmore Drive

Oxford Drive

Conway Drive

Owl Hill Road

Landis Valley Road

Highlands Drive

Crosswinds Drive

Other roads nearby may also be sprayed. The release from the Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program coordinator says that high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile virus to humans have been detected in these areas.