MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Mosquito Disease Control Program is planning to spray for adult mosquitoes in Manchester Township on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The spraying will begin just after dusk, according to a release from the York County Board of Commissioners. Residential and recreational areas in the township will be treated for adult mosquitoes.

The release says that high populations of adult mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus to people have been detected in this area, but pending West Nile virus test results may cancel the spraying.

If the control event on Sept. 21 has to be canceled due to weather or other circumstances, it will be rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 26, the release says.