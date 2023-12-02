(WHTM) – The Pennslyvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch for 13 counties in the commonwealth.

Counties impacted by the drought watch in Central Pennsylvania include Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Perry counties. York County remains under a drought warning.

It was also announced that Clinton County has been moved into a drought warning.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), they make drought watches, warnings, and emergencies based on four numerical parameters. These include precipitation, the palmer soil dryness index, surface water flow, and groundwater levels.

