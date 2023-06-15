PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to a new report from the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), 65.2% of Pennsylvania is in a moderate drought.

The NIDIS has nearly all of central Pennsylvania under “D1-Moderate Drought” as of new data released on Thursday, June 15. A small portion of Dauphin County is under “D0- Abnormally dry”

The NIDIS states that Pennsylvania experienced its fifth driest May on record since 1895, with the average precipitation for the month being 1.7 inches of rain. NOAA states that is 2.23 inches down from average.

The NIDIS also says the state has experienced the twelth-driest January through May on record, with the state rainfall being three inches below normal.

Courtesy of National Integrated Drought Information System

The three-month season outlook has drought to continue across a good portion of the state.

Courtesy of National Integrated Drought Information System

No part of the state is under any kind of drought advisory as of Thursday, June 15.