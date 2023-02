MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 is on the scene of a Motel 6 in Cumberland County that caught on fire.

The motel, which is located on the 300 block of Cumberland Pkwy in Mechanicsburg, caught on fire in the evening of Friday, Feb. 3.

It is unclear at this time if anyone is injured, if the fire is displacing any motel guests, or how long the fire will take to contain.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as information is released.